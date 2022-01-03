Hazardous Travel Monday Morning

The snow is over, but travel isn’t recommended across much of the Tennessee Valley. We had anywhere from an inch to as much as seven inches of snow unofficially overnight into the early Monday.

Here are two photos from the News 19 parking lot:





Many roads are covered if not impassable. Bridges and overpasses are especially slick. Getting out of many neighborhoods will be extremely difficult. Here are some unofficial snow totals for the area:





Highs today reach the upper 30s to near 40. That’s not a big number, but with a mostly sunny sky that will work on the snow. Most of the snow should be off the major roads by the afternoon. There could be issues into early Tuesday on secondary roads and shaded areas. Keep that in mind for the morning commute Tuesday as temperatures drop into the middle 20s. Here are the highs for Monday afternoon:





What a crazy weather pattern for 2022! We hit 79° for a record high on New Year’s Day. We had confirmed tornadoes on the 2nd with thundersnow Sunday night into Monday morning. What a wild three-day period!

Watch for more changes this week as temperatures and rain chances are up and down.

Ben Smith