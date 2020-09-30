Harvest Moon and Mars Visible On Eastern Horizon

As we round out the month of September, stargazers will be able to see this year’s harvest moon on the eastern horizon.

Mars will also be nice and bright in the eastern sky too as Earth makes its once every two years swing between the Sun and Mars

. It will be cool and clear overnight tonight and tomorrow night. Perfect weather for those who like to stargaze. If you happen to snap a cool picture of the night sky, send it to us on Live Alert 19!

– Alex Puckett

