Hard Freeze Possible Monday Night

Sunday night, a strong cold front pushes through the Tennessee Valley, with very cold air rushing in Monday and Tuesday. Monday night, temperatures dip into the 20s, bringing a hard freeze.

We’ll see plenty of cold nights this winter, but these first hard freeze can cause problems since it’s been quite some time since it was this cold. Remember to protect people, pets, plants, and pipes from the cold Monday night.

Meteorologist Alex Puckett

