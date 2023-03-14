A Freeze Warning will go into effect at 11 p.m. Tuesday and continue until 9 a.m. Wednesday for the Tennessee Valley. Temperatures are forecast to fall below freezing. In fact, a hard freeze will be likely which means temperatures will fall below 28 degrees. Make sure you protect your sensitive plants and flowers, cover exposed or external pipes and bring your pets in.

Temperatures will climb above freezing by mid-morning and rise to the upper 50s Wednesday afternoon with plenty of sunshine.

While we’ll get a brief break from these below-freezing temperatures the mornings of Thursday and Friday, the data shows it will once again get cold into the weekend. Temperatures Saturday morning will get close to freezing while Sunday and Monday mornings will likely bring temperatures below 32 degrees.

Even though it will be getting cold, it’s not uncommon to see this type of weather in mid-March. Freezes can occur in April and in May, according to records. The latest spring freeze on record in Huntsville is May 7 from 1944. The latest spring freeze in Muscle Shoals is May 2 in 1909.