HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – As November comes to an end so does the Meteorological Fall Season. December 1st marks the first day of Meteorological Winter.

The climatological Winter Season consists of December, January, and February due to record-keeping reasons.

During a normal season, the Tennessee Valley will observe average temperatures in the low 40s to mid-40s. Precipitation-wise, totals are well into the teens. Along with the rain, we can’t forget that four-letter word, snow! Typically the region will average around 2 inches of snow per season.

Looking at statistics for the Huntsville area, the average temperature is 45 degrees. While total precipitation nears 16 inches the normal snowfall is around 2 inches. During the 1963-1964 Winter Season, Huntsville measured two feet of snow!

Stick with the Weather Authority through the Winter Season! We will keep you updated on the latest when winter weather strikes!

Look At How The Fall Season Ended

For record-keeping reasons, the Fall Season includes the months of September, October, and November.

During the recent Fall Season, the Tennessee Valley experienced a deficit in rain totals. Rain totals for many across the area didn’t exceed five inches during the past three months. For Huntsville specifically, the seasonal rain total was 3.65 inches ranking second driest on record.

While Huntsville observed the second driest on record, Decatur observed the driest on record. Decatur observed 3.71 inches during the fall season.