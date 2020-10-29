Halloween Weekend Looking Cool and Dry

Zeta’s remnants are gone, pushed northeast by a cold front that clears through Alabama today. Behind that front, some much cooler and drier air moves in. Things start to feel like late Fall come Friday, and the Halloween weekend looks pretty nice!

Temperatures top out in the mid 60s Saturday and Sunday afternoon, but temperatures dip into the 50s Saturday evening. For those spending time outdoors Saturday evening, you’ll want to be sure you either have a warm costume, or a jacket ready to go to warm up in the cool evening.

The cooler and drier weather look to stick around for a while. Get the latest on the forecast on the Live Alert 19 app.

– Alex Puckett

