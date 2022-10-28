Want to be the best Halloween party on the block? Then, you should try some of these cool Halloween-themed science experiments.

Halloween Fog

This one is simple and easy to do. If you are looking to add some fog to your Halloween party, then pick up some dry ice. All you have to do is add the dry ice pieces to some water and enjoy. Adding a cup of water and some dry ice to your Jack-O-Lantern will take your pumpkin to the next level.

Warning: Dry ice is very cold and should only be handled by adults wearing gloves.

Glow In The Dark Slime

Okay, now for something the kids can do. This is an easy slime recipe, and the kids are going to love the fact that it glows in the dark. Here is what you need to make it:

4 oz of Elmers White School Glue

4 oz of warm water

1 oz glow-in-the-dark paint

¼ cup liquid starch

Mix the glue and warm water together, making sure that they are well mixed. Then add in the glow-in-the-dark paint and stir until the mixture has changed colors. We used a glow-in-the-dark paint that was already colored green. If your paint is not colored already, you can add food coloring at this point.

Then, add in the liquid starch and stir. At this point, the mixture should go from a liquid to a slimy consistency. Add another spoonful of liquid starch or two until the mixture is a slime consistency and there is no liquid left.

The slime is ready to be played with and can be charged under light or under a blacklight for the glow-in-the-dark effect. Take the slime to a dark room and watch it glow.

Flying Ghosts

This is a fun party trick, and it can also be very messy. It is best to do this experiment outside. Here is what you will need to get flying ghosts:

Empty film canisters (with pop-off lids)

Corn Starch

Alka Seltzer

Water

Stirring Stick

You can add ghost stickers or use a permanent marker to draw a ghost on the film canister. Then, add about a spoonful of corn starch to the bottom of each film canister. Next, add just a little bit of water to the film canisters and mix together with the corn starch until the corn starch is no longer lumpy. Then add in a piece of an Alka Seltzer tablet, and quickly put the lid on the film canister. It is important that the lid goes on tightly otherwise, your ghost will not fly. Once the lid is on, flip the film canister upside down, back away and wait for the ghost to take a flight to the sky.

These are just a few science experiments that can add a little excitement to your Halloween party, or holiday weekend. Remember to always be safe and ask an adult for help when practicing these or any other science experiment. Have a safe and happy Halloween!