Halloween Forecast

After dealing with cool temperatures, clouds, and spotty rain showers Saturday we will see pleasant conditions for Halloween. The cloud cover we are seeing this morning will continue to clear out as dry air moves into the region; leading to plenty of sunshine by the afternoon.

The weather won’t be spooky for all the Halloween events going on across the Tennessee Valley! Temperatures are expected to rise into the mid to upper 60s by the afternoon, which is near average for this time of year. Clouds are continuing to break from west to east and most will see sunshine by the midday hour.

Taking a look at some of the Halloween stats for here in Huntsville, I’m happy to say we will not see temperatures in the 20s like in 1930. If you do have plans to go trick-or-treating this evening I would grab that jacket as temperatures will be back near 60° by 6 pm.