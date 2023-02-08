A strong cold front tracking through the region will bring the return of rain chances to the Tennessee Valley late Wednesday through early Thursday morning. With a tight pressure gradient associated with this frontal passage, gusty winds are forecast to occur Wednesday through Thursday.

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for the area from Wednesday to Thursday due to this wind threat.

Winds are forecast to be sustained from 15 to 20 mph out of the south, before shifting west-northwest Thursday. Gusts are likely to reach between 35 to 45 mph. Mountainous terrain has the possibility of observing higher gusts over 45 mph. Isolated power outages and down trees will be possible.

Stick with the Weather Authority for the latest information!