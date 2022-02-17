We’ve had some impressive winds across the Tennessee Valley Thursday. Here is a short list as of 1pm:

Winds have been gusting all morning into the afternoon from 35-45 mph. Look for the same for the rest of the day. We’ve also received multiple reports of power lines down in the Shoals. Use caution when out this afternoon and evening as a line of strong to severe storms moves in.

Here are a few reports of the National Weather Service of power lines down.

hunchat 2022/02/17 12:52 PM nwsbot HUN: Not Confirmed/Preliminary Spotter Report — from Samuel Camp (via spotternetwork.org) @ 18:51 UTC — (S) Damage — — Spotter is 2 miles S of FLORENCE, AL ( county) [34.802/-87.669] — A single power cable fallen off of the power pole and down for a block at this location (SN#52143) hunchat 2022/02/17 12:57 PM nwsbot Local Storm Report by NWS HUN: 2 S Florence [Lauderdale Co, AL] public reports NON-TSTM WND DMG at 12:53 PM CST — a power line was reported down near the taco mama next to tennessee street.

