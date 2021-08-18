Grace Becomes A Hurricane In the Caribbean Sea Wednesday Morning

“Grace” is now a hurricane in the central Caribbean Sea. The system is forecast to make landfall around Cancun/Cozumel early Thursday morning. “Grace” moves west over the southern Gulf of Mexico Friday with a second landfall Friday night into early Saturday morning over mainland Mexico. Grace will NOT impact the gulf coast of the United States.

Here is the latest from the National Hurricane Center:

...AIR FORCE RESERVE AND NOAA HURRICANE HUNTERS FIND THAT GRACE BECOMES A HURRICANE JUST WEST OF GRAND CAYMAN... SUMMARY OF 1100 AM EDT INFORMATION ----------------------------------------------- LOCATION...19.4N 82.2W ABOUT 65 MILES WEST OF GRAND CAYMAN ABOUT 350 MILES EAST OF TULUM MEXICO MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...75 MPH... PRESENT MOVEMENT...WNW OR 285 DEGREES AT 15 MPH... MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...992 MB...29.30 INCHES WATCHES AND WARNINGS A Hurricane Warning is in effect for... * Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico from Cancun to Punta Herrero, including Cozumel A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for... * Cayman Islands * Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico from north of Cancun to Campeche * Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico from south of Punta Herrero to Puerto Costa Maya A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for... * Southern coast Cuban province of Pinar del Rio, as well as Isla de la Juventud