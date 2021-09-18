Grab the umbrella if you are heading out this weekend!

This weekend there are plenty of events going on around Northern Alabama, but will the weather cooperate? Unfortunately, we will see the potential for rainfall on Saturday and Sunday so make sure to have the rain gear handy. Due to the threat of heavy rainfall, the National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Watch for the area.

Flash Flood Watch in effect through Sunday evening

Why are we seeing the threat for heavy rain?

A deep southerly flow east of Post-Tropical Cyclone Nicholas is drawing enhanced moisture and instability northward into our region. Rain showers and thunderstorms will begin to overspread the area by late morning into early afternoon. There will also be a disturbance moving through the region allowing for better forcing to support and thunderstorm development.

Showers and storms will not be steady today, but any shower or storm will have the potential to tap into the deep tropical moisture in place. The activity will be scattered in coverage, with the greatest threat for rainfall coming this afternoon.

Scattered showers/storms develop

Steady rainfall possible

Some areas in Northern Alabama have experienced excessive rainfall the past couple of days; leaving the ground saturated. Slow storm motion and training/back building of storms will have the potential to produce 1-2″ of rain per hour; leading to the potential for flash flooding. Rainfall amounts through the next three days will be on the range of 3-4″ with localized higher amounts possible.

Main threat for flash flooding to occur will be in northwestern Alabama where upwards of 5″ fell in portions of Colbert & Lauderdale counties!

Potential Rainfall Next Three Days

Flash Flood Risk

With flooding a concern today, always remember to never drive through a flooded roadway!