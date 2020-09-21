Gov. Greg Abbott issues Disaster Declaration for 29 Texas counties ahead of Tropical Storm Beta

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Monday, Gov. Greg Abbott issued a Disaster Declaration for 29 Texas counties as Tropical Storm Beta approaches the Gulf Coast.
“As Tropical Storm Beta approaches the coast, I urge Texans in the path of the storm to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to keep themselves and their loved ones safe from flooding, storm surge, and other impacts from this severe weather,” said Abbott. “The State of Texas is working closely with local officials on the ground to provide the resources our communities need to respond to Tropical Storm Beta and keep residents safe.”
The Disaster Declaration includes the following counties:
- Aransas
- Bee
- Bexar
- Brazoria
- Calhoun
- Chambers
- Fort Bend
- Galveston
- Hardin
- Harris
- Jackson
- Jasper
- Jefferson
- Jim Wells
- Kenedy
- Kleberg
- Liberty
- Live Oak
- Matagorda
- Nueces
- Orange
- Refugio
- Sabine
- San Augustine
- San Patricio
- Shelby
- Travis
- Victoria
- Wharton
Beta is expected to make landfall Monday evening, with potential for widespread flooding. Even before its impact, the storm has already caused surge and damaging winds in Texas.