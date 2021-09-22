Goodbye Summer Hello Fall!

Average temperatures for September 22nd

Today we are saying goodbye to Summer and hello to Fall! The Autumnal Equinox began this afternoon at 2:21 pm. A cold front passage arrived just in time to break the humidity and usher in cooler and drier in to the region!

Autumnal Equinox

There are only two times a year when the Earth’s axis is tilted neither toward nor away from the sun, resulting in a “nearly” equal amount of daylight and darkness. This is reffered to the equinoxes, which occur on the first day of spring and first day of fall. So what does the word equinox actually mean? The word is actually derived from two Latin words – aequus (equal) & nox (night).

What can we expect the first weekend of Fall?

After dealing with a period of excessive rainfall & humid conditions, thanks to remnants of ‘Nicholas’, a strong cold front passage will usher cooler and drier air into the region. This northwesterly breeze will lead to cool temperatures for the remainder of the workweek; highs are expected to staying the 70s through Friday before rising into the 80s by the weekend.

Picture perfect weather for both Football Friday & College Football Saturday! If you plan on heading to a football game Friday night don’t forget the sweatshirt or even jacket as temperatures will be into the upper 60s at that start of the game.

When do we typically see our 1st Freeze?

Temperatures typically fluctuate during the fall season here in the Tennessee Valley, but freezing temperatures are typically uncommon early in the season. Here in Huntsville, the average first freeze occurs on November 2nd; the earliest a first freeze has occurred was October 9th, 2000.

A hard freeze, here in our area, is defined by temperatures below 29°. Below you will find a table of first freeze and hard freeze dates.