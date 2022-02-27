After dealing with rainy conditions this past week, we will begin to see things dry out and the sunshine return. Light rain showers Sunday morning will begin to taper off from west to east. Although rain activity will end, the cloud cover will linger. Temperatures will be on the cool side, with highs forecasted to near 50 degrees.

Heading into the coming week, along with the long term, temperatures will be warming very nicely. Winds will begin to shift out of the south in the coming week. This shift in wind direction will lead to an increase in warm air for our region. Temperatures for the start of the week will be seasonable for this time of year, with highs nearing 60 degrees. By late week, temperatures are forecasted to reach into the low 70s!

The Climate Prediction Center is forecasting our region will see above-average temperatures through the first two weeks of March. What this means is there is a 60-70 % chance of seeing high temperatures at or above 62 degrees. Even though Spring is still 21 days away, it will be certainly be feeling like it is the first half of March!