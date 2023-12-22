The holiday weekend is here, and if you are planning to travel conditions look good on Saturday and Sunday with little impacts expected. A few isolated showers will be possible on Saturday, with most of the day being partly cloudy. Not everyone will get a shower, and most will remain dry throughout the day.

If you are planning to travel by air, or by car, there should be very few issues at airports, and on the roads across the Southeast on Saturday. Only a few showers are expected in and around the Nashville area.

On Sunday, expect a mostly cloudy sky and mild weather. Temperatures in the morning will be in the upper 40s with highs in the mid-60s across our area. Rain will hold off through the daylight hours. Showers will develop and move in from the southwest Sunday night. If you’re planning on traveling by car on Sunday, there will be some showers and storms around Mobile and plan on the rain building for most of central and northern Alabama Sunday night.

Across the Tennessee Valley, the wind will pick up Sunday, with gusts around 20-25 mph. The winds will further strengthen Sunday night into Monday, with occasional gusts around 40 mph. Isolated higher gusts of 45 mph will be possible.

Rain could be steady at times on Christmas Day and lead to ponding and/or localized flooding. Take it easy on the roads! Rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.75 inches with isolated higher totals of one inch will be possible through Tuesday. Both Monday and Tuesday could bring some isolated storms.