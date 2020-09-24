Good Looking Forecasts For College Football This Weekend – It Will Be Warm!

It’s finally here! SEC College Football kicks off this weekend! Auburn, Alabama, and Tennessee are in action this weekend. Here is a look at the forecasts games on Saturday.

Auburn vs Kentucky – 11am – Jordan-Hare Stadium

It’s an early kickoff for Auburn and Kentucky this weekend. Temperatures will be in the middle 70s at kickoff with lower 80s in the 4th quarter. Winds will be out of the southwest 5-15 mph. No rain is expected on The Plains this weekend.



Just Some Scattered Clouds In Auburn Saturday

Alabama at Missouri – 6pm – Faurot Field – Columbia, MO

Alabama travels to Columbia, Missouri, to take on the Tigers this weekend. It will be a warm day with highs in the upper 80s. It will still in the middle 80s at kickoff with readings dropping into the middle 70s in the fourth quarter. No rain is expected. Showers hold off until Sunday.

Warm and dry in Columbia, MO.

Tennessee at South Carolina – 6:30pm – Williams Brice Stadium – Columbia, SC

Tennessee travels to Columbia, South Carolina, to take on the Gamecocks this weekend. It will be later kickoff. Temperatures to start the game will be in the upper 70s to near 80 with lower 70s in the 4th quarter. Only a few isolated showers are possible.

A few showers at best in Columbia, SC

Overall it will be a nice weekend for football. It will be a little toasty! If you are lucky enough to get tickets, drink plenty of water! War Eagle, Roll Tide, and Go Vols! Click here for the local forecast for the Tennessee Valley.

