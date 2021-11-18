Get Ready For Colder Temperatures

Our stretch of 70s ended in a hurry on Thursday. We started in the 60s early, but temperatures tumbled into the 40s and 50s for Thursday afternoon. Rain tapers off as colder continues to filter in. Overnight lows by Friday morning will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Moisture shouldn’t be a factor by the time temperatures dip before freezing. With a gusty northwest wind and drier air taking over, ice shouldn’t an issue late tonight into early Friday. The infrastructure is likely too warm to warrant slick spots. We would need lower to middle 20s with a rapid drop in temperatures just as the moisture ends to have problems. That is unlikely at this time.

On Friday, it will be a gorgeous day. The issue will be cooler temperatures with highs only in lower to middle 50s. This is around 10° below average for this time of year.

It will be cold again Friday night for high school playoff action.

Ben Smith