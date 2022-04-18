Many of you have been wondering when to plant for the spring season since it’s been getting cold some mornings. My rule of thumb is to wait until the end of April as frost can still occur. Freezes have occurred in May but those are not common. Looking at the next few mornings, temperatures are expected to dip into the 30s in spots Tuesday morning. While widespread frost is not expected, there could be some patchy frost where the perfect ingredients come together. Frost formation is most likely when the sky is clear, winds are calm and temperatures are in the mid-30s. If the winds die down enough by Tuesday morning, frost will be possible, especially in rural and valley areas. Beyond Tuesday, overnight lows warm above the threshold for frost.

Model data shows temperatures will warm to the low to mid-80s by the end of the week and weekend. However, cooler mornings may soon follow.

Ensemble data, which is a set of forecasts instead of a single forecast, shows that there may be several mornings through May when temperatures dip back to the 40s. While temperatures in the 40s are chilly, they’re not ideal for frost formation. The Climate Prediction Center also agrees that our area looks to see below-average temperatures the week of April 26 to May 2. To be specific, April 27 and 28 may bring 40s back to the Tennessee Valley. Stay tuned!