With cold air expected to continue to move into the region Sunday, the National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory for parts of the area. The Frost Advisory will go into effect at 1 am Monday and remain in effect until 8 am for counties in southern middle Tennessee.

It is in these areas that conditions look the most favorable for lows to reach the mid to upper 30s overnight. This will lead to an enhanced risk of areas of frost forming by early Monday morning. Take the necessary steps now to protect sensitive vegetation outdoors.