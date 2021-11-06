Frost Advisory in effect for the Tennessee Valley Saturday night

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued the Following:
…FROST ADVISORY FROM 3 AM UNTIL 6 AM SUNDAY…
- WHAT…Temperatures as low as 33 degrees will result in frost formation
- WHERE…All of Northern Alabama and Southern Middle Tennessee
- WHEN…From 3 am to 6 am CDT Sunday
- IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered
For many, this would be the first frost of the season. Make sure you prepare those sensitive outdoor plants!
Meteorologist Alex Puckett
