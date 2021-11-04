Frost Advisory For Several North Alabama Counties Friday Morning

Frost is likely across parts of the Tennessee Valley Friday morning as temperatures drop into the 30s under a clear sky. A Frost Advisory is in effect from 1 AM to 9 AM Friday for Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin, Limestone, Lawrence, Madison, and Jackson counties, and a Freeze Warning for Lincoln, Franklin (TN), and Moore counties from 1 AM to 9 AM Friday. This frost may not be totally widespread, but several spots will see a little frost Friday morning.
