Frigid In Indianapolis – Thankfully the Game Is Inside

If you are looking to party in Indianapolis on Mass Avenue and tailgate, get ready to FREEZE! It’s very cold in Indianapolis and it’s going to stay that way through Monday night. At 4 am Friday morning, the Indianapolis International Airport reported a temperature of 5° above zero….that’s right, 5°F!

Saturday will be sunny but chilly. Highs only reach the upper 30s. There will be a mix of rain and snow Sunday with a high of 40. Indianapolis averages around 4″ of snow in the month of January alone.

By Monday, highs only reach the middle 20s. Combine that with a gusty wind, wind chills will be in the single digits and teens through the afternoon.

Going Into Lucas Oil Stadium:

Temperatures will be in the teens by 7pm CT. Bundle up all day and enjoy the game indoors. You will need to get ready to freeze again for the ride home. Morning temperatures will be in the single digits to around 10° early Tuesday morning!

Kickoff Temperatures in the teens!

