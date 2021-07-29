Friday Heat Advisory: feeling like the 100s again

A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect again from 10 AM to 7 PM Friday for many North Alabama and Southern Tennessee communities.

WHAT…Heat index values up to 105 degrees expected.

IMPACTS…Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. NWS HUNTSVILLE

Why so hot and humid?

Written by Brylee Brown, Weather Intern

This week’s lengthy heat wave comes from a ridge over the central United States. A ridge is a big area of hot, dry air.

Associated with a ridge are increased temperatures and clear skies. Clouds are unable to form due to the lack of rising air. As a result, we receive little to no precipitation.

The high heat, humidity, and haze continue into Friday with temperatures staying in the upper 90s and a heat index potentially as high as 105 degrees.

It’s been 665 days since Huntsville hit 100 degrees. As hot as it has been this week, we’re not even close to that. But why?

Wet ground and high humidity are the reasons.

It works like this:

Solar energy heats the ground which then heats the atmosphere. If the ground is wet, a large part of that energy is used to evaporate water instead of heating the atmosphere.

In dry regions with low humidity, temperatures are higher as there is less water around to steal atmospheric heating potential.

For example, at 2pm today Huntsville was at 94 degrees. Hutchinson, Kansas was at 99 degrees. They are both under the same ridge. It is more humid in Huntsville, and we have more ground moisture. That’s the largest contributor to the temperature difference.

The haze lingers as smoke from the Northwest continues to make its way down to the Tennessee Valley.

It’s a noticeable air quality difference but we still have not reached a caution stage.

How do we escape the heat?

A low-pressure system will move closer South as Friday approaches bringing cooler temperatures and an increased chance of precipitation.

Temperatures remain in the 90s Friday and Saturday with a slight chance of widespread showers and thunderstorms.

Expect multiple heavy downpours Sunday into Monday as the cold front reaches North Alabama. Temperatures will drop into the mid 80s with lows in the mid 70s.

And the humidity, it will decrease as the rain cools us down making the apparent temperature (heat index) less of a factor.

MJO/SAL – Still keeping the Atlantic quiet for now!

The Madden-Julian Oscillation (MJO) is approaching an active phase, and the Saharan Air Layer (SAL) is bringing excessive amounts of dusty air to the Atlantic.

What does this mean for the Tropics?

There is a chance the Tropical Atlantic will remain inactive a while longer due to the Saharan dust. A dry, dusty layer of air like this caps off the atmosphere, preventing upward atmospheric motion and cloud development. No clouds, no storms.

An inactive Tropical Atlantic is another contributor to the heat around here. A lack of tropical action means fewer storms and less precipitation for the South.