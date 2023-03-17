After a warm Thursday with highs in the upper 60s, another cold front is moving through the area. This will knock temperatures back down to and below freezing through the weekend.

There is no better way to welcome the first day of spring on Monday than with one last weekend of winter. Friday night temperatures will fall into the low 30s, with many of us reaching freezing by Saturday morning. A freeze warning has been issued for North Alabama and Southern Middle Tennesee for Saturday morning.

The cold weather will not come to an end on Saturday morning. Another night of freezing weather will come Saturday night into Sunday morning. Temperatures will fall into the low to mid-20s on Sunday morning. A freeze watch has been issued for Sunday morning across North Alabama and Southern Middle Tennesee.

More freeze alerts are likely through the weekend, as morning lows are expected to remain below freezing through Monday morning. Morning lows this weekend will be nearly 20 degrees below normal for this time of the year! Do not forget to protect people and pets during this cold spell. Be sure to bring in your sensitive plants, as temperatures this weekend could kill some plants. Stay with The Weather Authority for more updates.