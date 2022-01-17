Freezing Fog Possible Tuesday Morning

Heading into the overnight hours there is a potential to see some freezing fog developing by Tuesday morning’s commute. The combination of calming winds, clearing skies, and low-level moisture will lead to the potential for fog development across the area tonight. Temperatures are forecasted to fall into the 20s, as we continue to see cold air being filtered into the region.

Any fog that does develop will lead to low visibility in locations. Areas that will be prone to see the thicker fog and lowest visibility will be along with the river valley areas, especially along the Tennessee River. Along with the potential for low visibility, the freezing fog could allow for a thin layer of ice to form on roadways. If you are heading out early Tuesday morning, make sure to allow yourself plenty of time and bundle up as temperatures will be cold!

So what exactly is freezing fog? Fog is made up of tiny supercooled water droplets and when fog is dense it leads to low visibility for locations. When air and surfaces temperatures are at or below freezing, below 32 degrees, the water droplets could freeze instantly to surfaces. Some surfaces that these droplets could freeze on contact with would be roads, sidewalks, and trees.

Something that needs to be monitored is the potential for black ice to form on roadways. Bridges and overpasses will be the most susceptible for a layer of thin ice to form. Extreme caution should be taken if traveling is necessary because black ice is very difficult to spot.