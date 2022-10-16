A freeze watch will go into effect for Southern Middle Tennessee beginning Monday night and lasting through Tuesday morning at 9 AM. This includes the counties of Lincoln, Moore, and Franklin.

Temperatures are expected to fall to around 26 degrees on Tuesday morning, leading to freezing conditions in these areas. People in these areas should take precautions to protect people, pets, plants and pipes that could be harmed during freezing temperatures.

With temperatures expected to fall into the 20s and low 30s area wide on Tuesday morning, other areas may be added to the freeze watch, and, or a freeze warning may be issued. Stay with the Weather Authority for the latest updates.