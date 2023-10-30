The coldest air of the season is about to move into the Southeast region for the first part of this week, leading to sub-freezing low temperatures.

Ahead of this cold snap and first freeze of the season, the National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning from 11 pm Tuesday night to 9 a.m. Wednesday morning. A strong northwest-north wind sustained at 5-15 mph will surge cold air into the region. Winds will occasionally gust upwards of 30 mph during this time period.

All counties in North Alabama along with southern middle Tennessee are included in this warning.

Falling temperatures Monday — First frost/freeze of the season

More On Frost & Freeze

Overnight lows heading into Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday morning lows are forecast to fall into the upper 20s to low 30s. While this may seem like some of the coldest air we have experienced for this time of year, there is only one morning that will come close to a record low. Waking up Wednesday morning the forecast low is 29 degrees, the record low is 23 degrees set in 1930.

With temperatures this cold, it is important to protect the “p”s; people, pets, plants, and plumbing. Make sure there is a warm place for not only you but your furry friend. Make sure you cover exposed outdoor pipes and open cabinets indoors. For any sensitive plants, you may want to cover them, or if they are small enough bring them indoors to protect them from the cold.

Stick with the Weather Authority for the latest on this cold blast!