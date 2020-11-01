Freeze Warning In Effect For North Alabama And Southern Tennessee Sunday Night Into Monday Morning

For many in the Tennessee Valley, tonight will bring the first freeze of the season. Temperatures will dip to around 32° by early Monday morning. Because it’s the first potential freeze of the year, the National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning.

This is issued to warn people with sensitive plants and crops to protect them from the cold. If you have potted plants, you may want to bring them indoors to protect them from the cold. This cold snap won’t last long. We’ll be warming back up this week. You can keep up with our forecast using the Live Alert 19 app or by visiting our forecast discussion.

– Alex Puckett

