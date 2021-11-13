Freeze Warning for the Tennessee Valley Saturday night

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued the following:

…FREEZE WARNING FROM 9 PM SATURDAY THROUGH 8 AM SUNDAY…

WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected

WHERE…Portions of north central, northeast, and northwest Alabama and southern middle Tennessee

WHEN…From 9 pm Saturday evening until 8 am Sunday morning

IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing

PRECAUTIONARY/PPREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Coldest low temperature on record for Huntsville

Thanks to cold air advection, we will once again see freezing temperatures across the Tennessee Valley Saturday night. Mainly clear skies and calm winds will also help support the cooling of temperatures tonight. Lows are forecasted to near 30 degrees, with some of the colder valley areas potentially reaching the upper 20s. It will be cold again Sunday night with lows forecasted to drop into the low 30s, leading to another chance of frost and freeze.

Here in the Huntsville area, the coldest low temperature on record is 16 degrees from 1911, for November 13th. Although we are not expected to reach that low overnight, if we were to fall below 30 degrees, it would put tonight’s low in the top 25 coldest low temperatures for Huntsville.