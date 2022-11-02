Franklin County, Al (WHNT) – Franklin County EMA Director Mary Glass announced Tuesday the agency has a new way for residents in the county to receive emergency notifications.

This new alert system will send notifications directly to your mobile device, by text message, to your email, or landline. A great thing about this service is that you can add your address to receive geographically targeted alerts in your location.

The ‘MyAlert’ app is available for iPhone and Android users. If you are interested in finding out more information on how to signup click here.