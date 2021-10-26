Forecast For Weekend Events: Trick-or-Treating & College Football

We are hopefully the rain will be gone for trick-or-treating this weekend. If we get anything on Saturday night it will be isolated. Sunday’s forecast looks good for the day and into the evening. Click here for the list of events this Halloween weekend across the Tennessee Valley.

Saturday Evening, October 30

Sunday Evening, October 31

It will be a little damp from Thursday and Friday’s rain. As far as rain falling, it’s unlikely this weekend. Highs Saturday reach the middle 60s with Sunday’s highs topping out in the upper 60s. Evening temperatures average in the 50s with mainly dry conditions.

College Football:

Magic City Classic – Legion Field – Birmingham- 2:30pm – Alabama A&M vs. Alabama State

If you are heading to the Magic City Classic this weekend, there could be a few isolated showers. We’ll go with a mostly cloudy sky with temperatures in the lower to middle 60s. There is only a slim risk of showers in Birmingham.

Auburn vs. Ole Miss: Jordan-Hare Stadium – 6pm

Auburn hosts Ole Miss this weekend. Highs in Auburn on Saturday reach the lower 60s under a partly sunny sky. It will be a dry forecast in Auburn with temperatures in the 50s for the game.

Ben Smith