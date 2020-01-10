This is a new title

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We get a nice warm-up Wednesday afternoon! Expect highs in the upper 50s (and a few lower 60s) with a light southwest breeze and a sunny sky. Wednesday is the nicest day of the week; clouds begin thickening on Thursday, and a round of heavy rain and potentially-severe storms develops for Friday and Saturday.

Severe weather west of the Tennessee Valley on Friday.

Rain begins on Friday as light showers in the first half of the day, and it gets heavier and more widespread as the day goes on. Heavier rainfall with some scattered thunderstorms may produce more than 1/2″ to 1″ of rain Friday night, and then more rain comes with some intense storms into Saturday evening. The active weather quiets down on Sunday with a return to some sunshine, but we’ll get another wave of heavy rain Monday and Tuesday.

Severe weather threat for Saturday: There are really two threats in play here: severe storms and flooding. The risk of severe weather comes ahead of a cold front that arrives sometime Saturday. ‘Sometime Saturday’ means the timeline is not set yet, but the general idea is that severe storms are possible from 10 AM to 10 PM.

It will not be stormy for twelve-straight hours; it’s more like a 4-6 hour window within that larger timeframe. (Example: 11 AM to 5 PM – or – 1 PM to 7 PM)

What should you expect Saturday?

Strong, gusty winds outside of the risk of severe weather: 40 mph+ gusts possible even with no storms in the area.

Heavy rainfall: more than 2-3″ are possible.

Severe storms could produce intense wind gusts (70-80 mph+), hail and tornadoes.

There’s also a risk of some serious flooding.