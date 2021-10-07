Flooded Roads Through Parts of the Tennessee Valley – Improving Conditions Through Thursday

It was a rough night for many in the Tennessee Valley with flooding rain. Parts of Madison, Marshall, Jackson, Morgan, and Cullman Counties saw in access of five inches of rain causing major flooding conditions. This is a breaking news situation as we continue through Thursday. Stay tuned to News 19 for the latest updates on the ongoing flooding over the eastern part of our viewing audience. Here is a look at the radar estimated rain totals as of 1am Thursday morning:

The heaviest rain fell from New Hope to Union Grove. Several roads in Arab are impassible. Some are washed out. High totals extend east along Alabama 69 through Scant City. Rain estimates approach 10″.

There is an *AREAL FLOOD WARNING* until 5am Thursday.

Here is the text from the National Weather Service in Huntsville:

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM... WHERE: NORTHEASTERN CULLMAN, EASTERN MADISON, WESTERN JACKSON AND MARSHALL COUNTIES Flooding ongoing as between 4 and 6 inches of rain have fallen with some areas receiving up to 10 inches. Areas in Western Marshall county, particularly around Arab and Union Grove have experienced bridges washed over and roads undermined. Be cautious with traveling around the warned area. Some locations that will experience flooding include... Southern Huntsville, Scottsboro, Guntersville, Arab, Owens Cross Roads, Hollywood, Grant, Skyline, Gurley, Holly Pond, Section, Woodville, Pisgah, Baileyton, Pleasant Groves, Hytop, Dutton, Langston, Paint Rock and Union Grove. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding.

Thankfully the forecast will improve today. Showers are still in the forecast mainly over eastern sections. It won’t be as heavy for us. We will keep the wording of a “few widely scattered showers” opposed to heavy rain through the day. Here is a look at futurecast.

9am Thursday

Noon

3pm

The excessive rainfall outlook shifts everything to the east across Georgia and the Carolinas today. Heavy rain chances are slim for us through the day. It would be over extreme east Alabama if we get any additional heavy rain at all.

Everything moves east today!

The forecast looks good into the weekend. Rain chances are slim to none as you plan your Saturday and Sunday. Highs reach the lower to middle 80s. Next week is trending much quieter.

News 19 Meteorologist Ben Smith