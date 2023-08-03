A Flood Watch is in effect for our area until 1 p.m. Friday. Repeated rounds of showers and storms may lead to ponding on the roads and localized flooding. Up to 1.5 inches of additional rainfall will be possible through Friday, with isolated higher amounts. Stay alert to changing weather conditions. Additional storm chances are in the forecast both Saturday and Sunday.
