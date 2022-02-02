A storm system moving into the region will lead to the potential for rainfall for the Tennessee Valley on both Wednesday and Thursday. Shower activity Wednesday will be scattered in coverage and looks to remain on the lighter side. Pockets of moderate to heavy rain will be possible which could lead to ponding on roadways and flooding in areas prone to it.

Shower activity will become spotty Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Although rainfall will start off light, a period of moderate to heavy rainfall is likely during Thursday afternoon and evening. Limited instability will support the potential for isolated thunderstorms, especially as the mainline moves through the area. Whether storms develop or not, the threat of moderate to heavy rainfall will be possible. We will need to monitor area creeks, rivers, and streams as there is the possibility they could rise. Isolated flash flooding could be an issue in locations prone to flooding.

Estimated Rainfall for the Tennessee Valley

Day 2 Excessive Rainfall Outlook

Rainfall from this event, Wednesday through Thursday, is estimated to be between 2-4 inches. Locations that could see 4 inches of isolated higher amounts will be associated with the heaviest rain bands that move through the region. Moderate to heavy rainfall could lead to a rise in creeks, rivers, and streams. Isolated flash flooding will be possible in locations prone to flooding. The Excessive Rainfall Outlook, from the Weather Prediction Center, currently has the majority of the area at a Slight Risk for heavy rainfall. The area in yellow are locations that will be most susceptible to flash flooding.

Here is the latest from the National Weather Service in Huntsville:

…FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING…

WHAT…Flash flooding and areal flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. Rainfall amounts through Thursday evening may exceed 3 to 4 inches.

WHERE…Colbert, Cullman, DeKalb, Franklin, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Marshall, and Morgan counties in Alabama along with Franklin, Lincoln, and Moore counties in southern middle Tennessee.

WHEN…From late tonight through Thursday evening

IMPACTS…Rapid rises on creeks and streams are expected, and could flood with repeated periods of heavy rain through Thursday evening.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Multiple periods of moderate to heavy downpours are possible late tonight into Thursday evening. This will result in excessive rainfall that could lead to flash flooding and areal flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.