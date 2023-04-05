The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued an Areal Flood Watch for parts of the Tennessee Valley from midnight through 1 pm Thursday. As a cold front tracks through the area tonight it will not only bring the threat of strong to severe storms but the threat of heavy rainfall.

Counties included in the watch are Colbert, Franklin, Lauderdale, Lawrence, and Limestone counties in Alabama along with Giles and Lincoln counties in Tennessee.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued until 9 p.m.

As the band of rain tracks in, pockets of moderate to heavy rain will be possible. As the broken line of showers and storms begins to slow down, the threat of heavy rain will gradually increase. Rainfall totals could range from one to two inches across the area.

Stay weather aware and if you come across a flooded roadway turn around and find an alternate route. Stick with the Weather Authority for the very latest.