The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued the following:
…FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 12 PM TUESDAY UNTIL 12 PM WEDNESDAY…
- WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible
- WHERE…All counties in northern Alabama along with southern middle Tennessee
- WHEN…12 pm Tuesday until 12 pm Wednesday
- IMPACTS…Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flash flooding is also possible.
- ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Widespread showers and storms will develop along a slow-moving cold front from late Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday evening. The front will drift slowly southeastward early Wednesday morning, providing several consecutive episodes of locally heavy rainfall. With a very moist airmass in place across the region, heavy rainfall amounts ranging from 1-3 inches will lead to a high risk for both areal and flash flooding.
- PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.