The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued the following:

…FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 12 PM TUESDAY UNTIL 12 PM WEDNESDAY…

WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible

WHERE…All counties in northern Alabama along with southern middle Tennessee

WHEN…12 pm Tuesday until 12 pm Wednesday

IMPACTS…Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flash flooding is also possible.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Widespread showers and storms will develop along a slow-moving cold front from late Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday evening. The front will drift slowly southeastward early Wednesday morning, providing several consecutive episodes of locally heavy rainfall. With a very moist airmass in place across the region, heavy rainfall amounts ranging from 1-3 inches will lead to a high risk for both areal and flash flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.