With multiple rounds of rain in the forecast for the end of the week, there is the threat the Tennessee Valley could experience excessive rain. A Flood Watch will go into effect Wednesday evening at 6 pm and remain in effect through 6 pm Friday.

All counties in north Alabama are included in the watch along with Giles, Franklin, Lawrence, and Lincoln counties in Tennessee.

A strong south-westerly wind will surge moisture into the region on Wednesday. This moisture-rich environment will support the development of moderate to heavy rain bands over the region. Rain totals, through Friday, are forecast to range from 1.5 to 2.5 inches. Isolated higher amounts will be possible.

This heavy rain will likely lead to rises in local creeks, rivers, and streams. Ponding on local roadways and flash flooding will be possible. Stick with the Weather Authority for the latest information.