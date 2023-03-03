With the excessive rainfall the region saw this past week, multiple Flood Warnings will remain in effect through the first weekend of March. With the majority of the rain falling Wednesday, the threat of flooding became a concern for everyone in the area. Local creeks rivers and streams rose to lead to flooding.

A Flood Warning is in effect for the Pain Rock River, near Woodville, until 2:30 in the afternoon Sunday. As of 6 pm Friday evening, the water level was nearly 18 feet, which is where it is forecast to crest late Friday night. The river will slowly fall below the flood stage by late this weekend.

When the river level reaches this 19 feet, water is covering Alabama State Route 65 about two miles north of U.S Highway 72. Several county roads in Paint Rock Valley are flooded.



A Flood Warning for the Big Nance Creek, at Courtland, until 5 pm in the evening Saturday. As of 6 pm Friday evening, the water level was just over 15 feet. It is forecast to remain above flood stage overnight before falling Saturday.

There is a Flood Warning that will go into for the Tennessee River at Florence from 9 am Sunday until 1 pm Monday. The river is forecast to rise above flood stage late Saturday morning to a crest of 18.1 feet early morning.

The river will then fall below the flood stage early Monday morning.