Heavy rainfall moved through the Tennessee Valley Tuesday evening and night as a cold front slowly drifted southward. Because of the heavy rainfall, multiple flood warnings have been issued for the Tennessee Valley. If you do come across a flooded roadway turn around and find a different route, don’t drive through it. On top of flooding on the roadways, small creeks, rivers, and streams have risen and are forecasted to continue to rise through Wednesday. Below you will see some of the flood warnings in effect for the area.

Flood Warning

Forecasted River Levels

A Flood Warning has been issued for the Paint Rock River near Woodville from 10:30 am Wednesday to 1:30 pm Thursday. At 3:00 am Wednesday the river level was at 11.5 feet. The river is expected to rise above the flood stage late this morning to a crest of 18.0 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below the flood stage late Friday morning.

At 15 feet floodwaters affect mostly the bottomland along the river, including low-lying farms and pastureland. This crest compares to a previous crest of 18.0 feet on 04/09/1938.

Flood Warning

Forecasted River Levels

A Flood Warning has been issued for the Flint River near Brownsboro from early Wednesday morning to 1:30 pm Thursday. At 3:30 am Wednesday the river level was at 17.08 feet. The river is expected to rise above the flood stage late this morning to a crest of 19.5 feet this evening. It will then fall below the flood stage Thursday morning.

At 19 feet water begins to flood yards on the downstream side if the Brownboro Road Bridge. This crest compares to a previous crest of 19.4 feet on 03/18/2002.

Flood Warning

Forecasted River Levels

A Flood Warning has been issued for the Big Nance Creek at Courtland from early Wednesday evening to 1:30 pm Thursday. At 3:30 am Wednesday the river level was at 17.08 feet. The river is expected to rise above the flood stage late this morning to a crest of 14.5 feet by Thursday morning. It will then fall below the flood stage Thursday afternoon.

At 14 feet, lowland flooding begins of the left side of the bank. This crest compares to a previous crest of 14.6 feet on 01/08/2006.

Flood Warning

Forecasted River Levels

A Flood Warning has been issued for the Elk River above Fayetteville from early Wednesday evening to 1:30 pm Thursday. At 3:30 am Wednesday the river level was at 17.08 feet. The river is expected to rise above the flood stage this morning to a crest of 19.0 feet by this morning. It will then fall below the flood stage this evening.

At 17.5 feet, bottomland along the river begins to flood. This crest compares to a previous crest of 18.4 feet on 12/01/1996.