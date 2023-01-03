A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for portions of north Alabama until 2:00 pm Tuesday. Counties included in the warning are northeast Lawrence, central Limestone, and northeast Morgan.

A line of storms tracking east through north Alabama has produced heavy rainfall. Some rain totals have nearly a half inch in the warning box.

This heavy rain has led to the rise of small creeks, rivers, and streams. Flash flooding of urban areas, low-lying areas, and underpasses will be possible.

An Areal Flood Warning has been issued for portions of the area until 4:15 pm. Counties included with this warning are Cullman, southern Limestone, southwestern Madison, and Morgan in north Alabama.

The heavy rain will lead to localized flooding, especially in low-lying areas and small creeks and streams.

The threat of localized heavy rain will continue into Tuesday night. This will continue the threat of flash flooding into the overnight hours. Most locations will see anywhere from 1 to 1.5 inches.

Along with the Flash Flood Warning, a Tornado Watch is in effect for the counties highlighted in red. This Watch remains in effect until 5 pm.