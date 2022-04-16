A Flood Warning is in effect for the Paint Rock River until early Monday evening, April 18th. At 3:00 am Saturday morning the stage was 14.7 feet. The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.5 feet early Sunday afternoon. It will then fall below the flood stage early Monday afternoon.

At 19.0 feet, water is covering Alabama State Route 65 about two miles north of U.S Highway 72. Severe al County Roads in Paint RockValley are flooded, including Jackson County Road 20. This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.5 feet on 04/05/1974.