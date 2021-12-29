Flood Warning issued for the Paint Rock River

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Flood Warning for the Paint Rock River near Woodville from late Wednesday night until early Saturday morning. At 6:00 pm Wednesday, the river level was at 10.6 feet.

The river is expected to rise above the flood stage late tonight to a crest of 16.5 feet Thursday evening. Minor flooding is expected before it falls below the flood stage Friday evening.

At 15 feet, floodwaters affect mostly the bottomland along the river, including low-lying farm and pastureland. This crest compares to a previous crest of 16 feet on 01/17/1997.