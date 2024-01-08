HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Weather Authority continues to monitor a dynamic weather system that will track into the region Monday night through Tuesday morning.

This system is forecast to bring heavy rain and strong winds. On average rain totals will range from 1.5-2 inches of rain with isolated higher amounts nearing 3 inches possible.

Ahead of the heavy rain, the National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Flood Warning for the Paint Rock River near Woodville from late Tuesday night through Thursday afternoon.

While the river is well below flood stage as of Monday morning, it is forecast to rise Tuesday quickly.

By Tuesday evening the river will be just below flood stage with a height of 12.4 feet. The river is forecast to crest at 16.5 feet on Wednesday evening. It will then fall below the flood stage on Thursday morning.

This crest compares to a previous crest of 16.5 feet on January 17, 1997.

When the Flood Stage gets to 15ft, the floodwaters affect mostly the bottomland along the river. This would include the low-lying farms and pasturelands.