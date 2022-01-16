Flood Warning Issued for the Paint Rock River

A Flood Warning has been issued for the Paint Rock River near Woodville from Monday afternoon to Tuesday afternoon. At 3:30 pm Sunday the river level was at 11.29 feet.

River Forecast for the Paint Rock River

The river is expected to rise above the flood stage early tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 15.5 feet early Tuesday morning. It will then fall below the flood stage late Tuesday morning.

At 15 feet floodwaters affect mostly the bottomland along the river, including low-lying farms and pastureland. This crest compares to a previous crest of 15.5 feet on 05/17/1968.

Flood Advisory for Shoal Creek

The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued the following:

…FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO LATE SUNDAY NIGHT…

WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected

WHERE…Shoal Creek near Iron City

WHEN…From this afternoon to late tonight

ADDITIONAL DETAILS…At 2:30 pm Sunday the stage was 10.7 feet and rising. The river is expected to crest later this evening and fall back rapidly below the advisory level by tomorrow. The action stage is 10 feet and the flood stage is 14 feet.