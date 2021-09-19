Flood Warning issued for the Flint River & Paint Rock River

Flint River Flood Warning

Forecast River Levels

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Flood Warning for the Flint River near Brownsboro, from late tonight through Monday morning. At 9 am Sunday the river level was nearing flood stage, at 17ft.

The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17ft just after midnight. Minor flooding is expected to occur before the river falls below flood stage Monday afternoon.

At 17ft, the water floods a large field on the upstream left bank and is flooding portions of the downstream left bank. This crest will compare to a previous crest of 17.2ft on 12/31/20219.

Paint Rock River Flood Warning

Forecast River Level

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Flood Warning for the Paint Rock River near Woodville, from Monday morning until Tuesday evening.

The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow morning to a crest of 16.5ft tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Tuesday afternoon.

When the Flood Stage gets to 15ft, the floodwaters affect mostly the bottomland along the river. This would include the low-lying farm and pasturelands. This compares to a previous crest of 16.5ft on 01/17/1997.