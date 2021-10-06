Flood Warning issued for Big Nance Creek at Courtland

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Flood Warning for the Big Nance Creek at Courtland from late Wednesday evening through Friday evening. At 8:30 am Wednesday morning, the creek level was at 10.7′.

Forecast creek level of Big Nance Creek

The creek is expected to crest rise above flood stage late this evening to a crest of 16.5′ early Thursday morning. It will then fall below flood stage by early Friday afternoon. Moderate flooding is forecasted.

At 16′, water begins to cover roads south of downtown Courtland. This crest compares to a previous crest of 16.5′ on 4/7/1956.

