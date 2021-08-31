Flood Warning in Effect Late Tuesday Night for Paint Rock River

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Flood Warning for the Paint Rock River near Woodville from late Tuesday night through late Thursday night. At 11 am this morning the stage for the river was at 7.5ft and rising.

Paint Rock River Level Forecast

The river is expected to rise above the flood stage late this evening to a crest of 18ft tomorrow evening. The flood stage for the Paint Rock River is 15ft and minor flooding is expected to occur before river levels fall below the flood stage by Thursday evening.

When the Flood Stage gets to 19ft, water is covering Alabama State Route 65, about two miles north of U.S. Highway 72. This will lead to several county roads in the Paint Rock Valley to flood.

Flash Flood Watch

A Flood Watch remains in effect for Northern Alabama as the remnants of Ida continue to bring the potential for heavy rainfall. Scattered showers and isolated storms will continue through this evening before drier weather arrives for the end of the week.