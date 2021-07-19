The National Weather Service in Huntsville has all of the Tennessee Valley under a *FLASH FLOOD WATCH* until 7am Tuesday. Another 1-3″+ are possible on top of already saturated soil. Here is statement from the National Weather Service:

Lauderdale-Colbert-Franklin AL-Lawrence-Limestone-Madison-Morgan- Marshall-Jackson-DeKalb-Moore-Lincoln-Franklin TN- Including the cities of Russellville, Winchester, Fort Payne, Red Bay, Town Creek, Cowan, Estill Springs, Huntsville, Sheffield, Arab, Sewanee, Decatur, Lynchburg, Athens, Muscle Shoals, Decherd, Fayetteville, Albertville, Guntersville, Boaz, Rainsville, Tuscumbia, Moulton, Florence, and Scottsboro 919 AM CDT Mon Jul 19 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of Alabama and southern middle Tennessee, including the following areas, in Alabama, Colbert, DeKalb, Franklin AL, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Marshall and Morgan. In southern middle Tennessee, Franklin TN, Lincoln and Moore. * From 1 PM CDT this afternoon through Tuesday morning. * Numerous showers and a few thunderstorms are expected today along a stationary front with widespread rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches and isolated totals up to 4 to 5 inches. Heavy rain last weekend has saturated soils, and rain rates will likely exceed absorption rates, leading to potential flash flooding. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. TURN AROUND! DON'T DROWN! NEVER CROSS A ROAD THAT IS COVERED IN WATER!